Help, I caught the genealogy bug

Sue Schwartz, Sun Lakes Apple Computer Club

Are you a genealogy enthusiast or contemplating getting started yet unsure of where to start or what to do next? Do you love doing family history research but find it’s very easy to get overwhelmed? Ever wonder how to stay organized and feel in control as you grow your family tree? This is the presentation for you.

Learn about Laura’s discoveries and explorations, along with organizing challenges (and solutions). By sharing what she learned along the way, you’ll be able to stay focused and have fun while you do your research. Learn how to follow your family legacy.

November Presentation:

Monday, November 12, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the Phoenix Room in Cottonwood

Topic: Getting Started with Genealogy

Keynote: Laura Schuck

This presentation will cover:

• Gathering Physical Information

• How to Store and Organize Digital Data (Folders and File Organization and Naming Conventions)

• Using Bookmarks to Save Links to your Favorite Websites

• Building your Tree (Online Websites vs. Family Tree Software)

• Be Systematic and Focused (don’t follow “Bright and Shiny Objects”)

• Add Detail not Just Names

• Use “How To” Resources

If you plan to attend the November 12 meeting, please email Gary to assure we have the room arranged properly (Gary Bross, sgbross@msn.com).