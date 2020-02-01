Ironoaks Tennis Club News

Michele Renahan

Even though the weather was a bit chilly for Coach Kwong’s annual tennis/potluck event on New Year’s Eve from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., about 30+ players came out to help bring in the New Year 2020 and enjoyed some tennis playing and sharing good eats and socializing afterwards. During the food enjoyment, all were entertained by the husband and wife team of the Rokuseks (Dave/Ellen) playing a variety of live music outside the Fitness Center patio overlooking the two stadium courts at IronOaks.

Though the weather was a bit cooler, it was a great day to enjoy Coach Kwong’s famous (self-proclaimed) chicken soup.

Come out to join Coach Kwong’s weekly Sunday tennis social from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The fee is $5, and it is open to all Sun Lakes residents.

RSVP Coach Kwong at 480-317-3655 or kyoung@slhoa3.com.