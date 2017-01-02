IronOaks Tennis member Paulson ranks USTA #1

Denise Lott

Len Paulsen, longtime member of the IronOaks tennis community, is well-recognized in his USTA (United States Tennis Association) age group. He is undefeated in the 85 plus category in Arizona, and that makes him currently our No. 1 state player. This is a rolling standing rank.

In addition, his skills have earned him the No. 6 USTA position nationally, after his recent win at Newport Beach in September. The victory here followed other wins throughout the year, including January in Rancho Mirage, IronOaks’ own Jason Morton USTA event in March and a Tucson victory in April.

Besides winning the singles at Rancho Mirage, Len also won the doubles, playing for the first time with Owen Hand from California. This now ranks him No. 15 nationally for doubles.

In recent years, he has also played at competitions in Utah, Texas, Colorado and Washington. Len is an inspiration, and the IronOaks Tennis Club is proud to have Len Paulson as a member.