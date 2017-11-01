IronOaks Upcoming Events

Upcoming November events

Wednesday, November 1, 7:00-10:00 p.m. Bette Midler at 7:00 p.m. in the Oakwood Clubhouse Ballroom – A part of the Billboard Concert Series. Purchase tickets at oakwoodtickets.com. Tickets are $20.00.

Monday, November 6, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sam’s Club (no membership required) Flu and Pneumonia Vaccination Clinic. Stop by the Oakwood Clubhouse Concierge to pick up your insurance consent form to fill out and sign up.

Monday, November 6, 3:45-6:00 p.m. Paint a Little. Sip a Little Party. Enjoy wine, music, painting, a talented instructor and your friends PLUS you go home with a set of wine glasses in the orange poppy pattern. Reserve your space ($40 per person includes all art supplies) at the Oakwood Clubhouse Concierge.

Wednesday, November 8, 10:00 a.m. Smart Brain Aging Brain Health for Life Presentation in the Bradford Room at the Oakwood Clubhouse. Dr. John DenBoer will explain his program on keeping your brain stimulated. Session is Free. Please sign up at the Oakwood Clubhouse Concierge.

Friday, November 10, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Veterans Day Celebration. Honor our Veterans. Free breakfast for our Veterans; guests $10.00 each. The Hamilton Husky Drill Team, the Silver Foxes and Jesse Washington to perform. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast at 8:00 a.m. Entertainment at 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 11, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Fountain Hills Fine Art & Crafts Festival. Hundreds of booths, original works of art, sculpture, clothing, jewelry and crafts, just to mention a few. Buy tickets ($18 roundtrip via bus) at the Oakwood Clubhouse Concierge.

Thursday, November 16, 7:00-10:00 p.m. Brooks and Dunn at 7:00 p.m. in the Oakwood Clubhouse Ballroom – A part of the Billboard Tribute Concert Series. Purchase tickets at oakwoodtickets.com. Tickets are $20.00.

Tuesday, November 28, 11:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. Lunch Time Theater Non-fat Soy Peppermint Mocha Latte … with Sprinkles, A Tale of Christmas Spirit. In this modern reimagination of Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, we follow Darren in his attempts to dodge the Spirit of the season. Literally. An over-caffeinated “spirit-in-training” makes it her mission to reignite Darren’s long-absent passion for the holidays. Written by Brian Maticic.

Friday, December 1, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Tempe Festival of the Arts. Over 350 artists from around the county. Live music, wine tasting and Cottage Arts such as handmade seasonings and soaps. Buy tickets ($17 roundtrip via bus) at the Oakwood Clubhouse Concierge.