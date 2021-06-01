Ironwood Ladies Swing for Hope

Sharma Goodwin and Sue Pederson

The Ironwood Ladies Golf Association (ILGA) in Chandler held its annual charity Swing for Hope golf event on April 8 at the Ironwood Golf Course. This is one of ILGA’s most significant annual events and raises money for the University of Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson. The Swing for Hope Golf Committee did a tremendous job organizing various activities and made sure that the golf went on without any hitches.

This year, more than 75 women participated on a perfect spring morning. The golfing was followed by a luncheon at the Oakwood ballroom, at which a guest from the UAF/UACC addressed the group with information about the advances in cancer research. At the end of a wonderful day, the ILGA ladies had raised $20,290 for their charity—not bad for a day of golf with friends.