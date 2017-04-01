Helen Daley

The Dixie Cats from Tucson have been playing together for more than 20 years and have a combined experience of hundreds of years. They are comprised of Keith Thoreson (clarinet), Jim Nickerson (trombone), John Reitz (trumpet), Wade Poteet (bass), Al Farmer (banjo) and Ray Vidal (drums). This good, old-fashioned Dixieland band will get you clapping your hands, tapping your toes or maybe even dancing.

Join the fun at the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Golf Resort, One San Marcos Place in Chandler on April 23 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Cost is $15 for ACJS members; $20 non-members (become a member on the 23 and get in free; yearly membership $35 couple, single $25). For more information, go to www.azclassicjazz.org or call 480-620-3941.

April has been designated as Jazz Appreciation Month by The National Museum of American History, and we are excited to celebrate the choice of member Lew Shaw as a recipient of a 2017 “Jazz Hero” Award by the Jazz Journalist Association. The JJA presents annual “Jazz Hero” awards to advocates, altruists, activists and aiders and abettors of jazz who have had significant impact in their local communities.

Lew Shaw was instrumental in the formation of the Arizona Classic Jazz Society and Arizona Classic Jazz Festival and served on the board of directors for many years. For over 30 years, Lew has been a key staff writer-columnist for several jazz publications. He is the author of “Jazz Beat, Notes on Classic Jazz.” Many of his musician interviews happen during our festival.

We will be celebrating Lew’s award on April 23 during the monthly ACJS jazz party. If you are not familiar with the Arizona Classic Jazz Society but want to help Lew celebrate, go to www.eventbrite.com, Lew Shaw “Jazz Hero” Award for tickets.