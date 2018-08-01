Jewish High Holidays fast approaching

Doris Codkind, Publicity

We are approaching the most sacred time on the Jewish calendar… the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. From the blowing of the Shofar, listening to our incomparable choir and guest musicians and the haunting strains of Kol Nidre, we are steeped in this warm sense of tradition and community.

Congregants are urged to send in their dues so that tickets can be mailed out early. For guests who wish to attend our beautiful services, please call Bety Dar at 480-882-9022 for further information.

September 9 – Rosh Hashanah evening service, 7:00 p.m.

September 10 – Rosh Hashanah daytime service, 10:00 a.m.

September 18 – Yom Kippur Kol Nidre service, 7:00 p.m.

September 19 – Yom Kippur daytime service, 10:00 a.m.

For your convenience, if you have difficulty hearing the leaders during services, you can borrow a set of headphones. They are available at a table in the chapel entranceway.

We want to remind our congregants and guests that for the month of August, Friday Twilight Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel.