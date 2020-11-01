Joyful Downsizing: Organizing the Kitchen

Kim Kubsch

“Organizing the Kitchen” is first in a series of articles that features techniques for decluttering your home—one room at a time. Kim Kubsch, a Sun Lakes resident and owner of Joyful DOWNSIZING, is passionate about helping boomers and seniors declutter to simplify their lives, organize the remaining items, and downsize unwanted stuff.

The kitchen is the heart of the home. To prepare and serve nourishing meals with ease, the cabinets, drawers, and pantry need to be addressed. A clutter-cleared kitchen helps activate excellent health. By clearing old and expired food items, broken kitchen gadgets, and other odds and ends, you make way for more abundance in your life.

As you move throughout the room, continually ask yourself, “Do I use this, do I love this, do I need multiples or just one kind of each item?” The secret to creating a clutter-free zone in this room, where special occasions are celebrated and family get-togethers are enjoyed, is to first clear your countertops.

Continue and go one drawer or cupboard or shelf at a time. Consider investing in stacking shelves and clear storage trays, units, or containers for the pantry or pull-out drawers. Sources include Big Lots, 5 Below, Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Store, Dollar Store, Dollar General, and Walmart. Like with all containers, label everything. Colored masking tape (like painters use, so it is easy to remove) with a Sharpie pen is my favorite, because it can easily be removed.

Clutter Clearing Checklist for Your Kitchen:

* Are the things you use often easy to access? And less often used items stored further away?

* When was the last time you actually used the items on the counters?

* For each drawer, remove it, dump it out on a towel, and clean it. As you put things back that are necessary, review if there is a better place for these items.

* A simple way to tell what you use and what you don’t is to empty the contents of your utensil drawers into a box or basket. Then, for one month, put a utensil back in the drawer after you use it. When the month is complete, consider releasing anything left in the box.

* For dish or food serving pieces, ask yourself, “When was the last time I used this dish or bowl? Or will I ever really eat this?”

* Any rancid oils, nuts, or cooking ingredients? If yes, put the nuts in the freezer or fridge.

* Is there unknown food lurking in hidden recesses of your freezer or fridge?

* Are appliances working and cabinets and drawers clean?

Clear your clutter now to nourish your family with delicious and nutritious meals.

Future articles will feature the kitchen fridge and freezer, family room, bedroom, closets, bathroom, office-paper, office-digital, and garage. Stay tuned.

Call Kim to learn about her 30-minute free consultation at 480-720-8566.

Kim can also be reached by email at Kim@JoyfulDOWNSIZING.com.

Review her services and read what happy clients say at www.JoyfulDOWNSIZING.com.