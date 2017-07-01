Ladies Billiards Club – Join us this summer

Michelle Behanna

Good news! We do not break during the summer months. In a not-so-formal manner, the Ladies Billiards Club continues every Tuesday. The summer months offer a unique opportunity to those who haven’t played before or are rusty. You can try before you commit through September. Plus, our experienced players can give lessons and familiarize you with the game rules and etiquette. Venture out into the heat to our air-conditioned and newly-remodeled Billiards Room at the Oakwood Clubhouse.

Ladies, all skill levels are welcome. Come and join us for fun and friendship and sharpen your pool-playing skills. A practice session starts at 9:15 a.m. Play begins at 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Please contact Michelle Behanna at 480-357-4231 for further information.