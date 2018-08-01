Ladies love lapidary

Doug Williams

You’re kidding, right? Well, many folks believe that only guys cut rocks – but that is NOT the case! Indeed, the ladies of the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club really do love lapidary! Also, did you know that the Rock Club has three fully-equipped craft shops? As reported by Club Treasurer Gail Wilder, “We are very fortunate to have three air-conditioned workshops – one located in Oakwood, one in Cottonwood and one in Sun Lakes Country Club.” No matter where you live in Sun Lakes, any club member can participate in any of the three open shops. All you have to do is be a current year member of the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club, complete a specific class and purchase an open shop stamp for your membership card.

Listed below are the open shop times: Mornings are 9:00 a.m. to noon; afternoons are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Mondays: Morning at Phase 1 = Lapidary; afternoon = Opals/Lapidary

Afternoon at Cottonwood = Lapidary

Afternoon at Oakwood = Silver

Tuesdays: Morning at Cottonwood = Silver; afternoon = Silver/Lost Wax

Afternoon at Oakwood = Silver/Lost Wax

Wednesdays: Morning at Cottonwood = Fused/Dichroic Glass; afternoon = PMC

Afternoon at Oakwood = Lapidary II/Bears; afternoon = Lapidary

Thursdays: Morning at Cottonwood = Silver; afternoon = Silver/Lost Wax

Afternoon at Oakwood = Silver/Lost Wax

Fridays: Morning at Phase 1 = Lapidary; afternoon = Faceting

Morning at Cottonwood = Dichroric Glass; afternoon = Lapidary

Afternoon at Oakwood = Stained Glass

Members Linda Shanahan, Gail Wilder and “Nita” Metzbower enjoyed their open shop privileges with all of the new arbors for cutting and polishing at the Oakwood shop. A recently-completed lapidary renovation features brand new Formica countertops, drain plumbing, covered electrical outlets and a waterproof back wall covering. Special thanks to the IronOaks HOA Facilities Department, represented by Chris Roberts, Freddy Medina, Gloria Montano, David Camacho, Dustin Melgaard, Don Stephenson, Dane Roberts, Chris Brown and Mike Terry.

Who made it happen? Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club Lapidary Chair Mike Stegina and his instructor/monitors Joe Lombardo and Stuart Davis who are to be congratulated for a job well done!

Check us out on our website at www.SLRGS.com. We look forward to seeing you at our first 2018/19 meeting on October 15 at 10:00 a.m. in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club.