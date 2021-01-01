Lady Sluggers Ready to Take the Field

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball team is scheduled to open its season the first week of January. As of press time, the Sluggers were slated to play every Monday in January and February at the Field of Dreams. Games start at noon.

The Sluggers play in the Valley of the Sun League. Given the uncertainties due to COVID-19, the number of games and teams participating were still to be determined. Several of the teams in the league have many snowbirds and Canadians on their roster, so they may be unable to field a full team this year. Check the Ladies Page on our website, www.sunlakessoftball.com, for the full schedule and other up-to-date information.

Last year, the team completed a successful 19-15 campaign. Hopes are high for an even better record this year. Coach Scott Steinmann has the gals ready to play. Come out to the field and cheer on our team!