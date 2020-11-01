Maricopa Supervisor Jack Sellers Presents CARES Act Check to AFMA

Brian Curry

In front of Sun Lakes Fire Station 231, Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers presented a check symbolizing the reimbursement to the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) from the First Responder CARES Act. The CARES Act is part of a $2.2 trillion federal aid package to reimburse first responders who have been on the front line dealing with this pandemic since the beginning. This will cover any expenses incurred during the battle with COVID-19, including over 60 AFMA personnel directly affected by the virus. In addition to Sun Lakes, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority provides fire suppression and emergency medical care to over 75,000 residents, in over 275 square miles, including the towns of Tonopah, Sun City West, and 11 other communities.