Mark Your Calendars for Sun Lakes United Methodists Women’s Annual Cookie Walk on December 1

Marlene Snow

The annual Cookie Walk and Candy Sale, hosted by the United Methodist Women of Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, will be held on Saturday, December 1. The doors will open promptly at 9:00 a.m.

Buying cookies or candy is a win-win endeavor for both you and for causes that help people both in our local communities and women and children in need around the world. When you buy cookies and candy at our sale, 100% of the net proceeds are donated to United Methodist Women Mission (charities). Some of the programs help feed families, provide clean water, educate women and children, provide intervention for migrant workers and aid in support to end violence and sex trafficking against women and girls.

Whether you are looking for festively-decorated holiday cookies, specialty Christmas treats and candy or just tried and true family favorites, you’re sure to be delighted with options that abound at this popular annual event.

Buy a carry-out box for just $10 and enjoy filling it to the brim with your own selections as you walk around our many tables laden with confections homemade and baked by the ladies (and a few gentlemen) of the church. Before you leave, be sure to stop by our candy shop to take home some fudge, peanut brittle or other holiday treats. Peanut brittle is pre-priced and sold in small bags. Other candy prices are $6 per pound and may be purchased in either half-pound or one-pound containers.

These scrumptious goodies are available only once a year, and once the doors open, they go quickly. To ensure your favorites are available, it is a good idea to come early before the sale starts. To make your wait more enjoyable, we will be offering complimentary coffee and sample cookie pieces.

Sun Lakes United Methodist Church is located at 9248 E. Riggs Road, just west of the Robson Library. The Cookie Walk will be held in Lindsay Hall, adjacent to the east parking lot. We appreciate your past support and look forward to serving you again this holiday season.