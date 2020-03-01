News from Renaissance: Choosing a Senior Living Community Is a Family Decision

Hilary Kanuch

Making the decision to move to an independent or assisted living community is one that sometimes needs to be made by the whole family. At Renaissance, it is our goal to foster a community that is a great fit for both residents and their loved ones. Trudy Dave, daughter of resident Betty Creasy, shares her experience in choosing a community for her parents.

“When the time came to consider the next stage of living for my mother and father, I knew it was going to be a big decision and one we would need a lot of guidance with. We looked at a few different communities in the greater Phoenix area, but after speaking to the staff at Renaissance, we knew we had found the place for my parents. I genuinely can’t say enough wonderful things about the leasing agents there. They were so helpful in explaining the process, the difference between independent and assisted living, and providing answers to all of our questions.

“Knowing that my father needed additional help with daily activities, we ultimately decided on assisted living. The community allowed my father to receive the help that he needed, while taking a lot of that responsibility away from my mom. My dad was still able to stay social and engaged, while my mother was able to participate in as many activities as she wanted. It was truly the perfect fit for both of them. They could each do the things they wanted and still spend time together.

“Now, my mom Betty Creasy lives by herself at Renaissance and still enjoys all of the wonderful opportunities the community has to offer. I live close to the community and have a flexible job, so I’m able to work from her apartment one day a week or stop by to have lunch or take her to appointments. It’s so great having her nearby, but also knowing she is receiving the care she needs and deserves. Aside from the wonderful experience with the staff and the care at the community, it was hard to pass up a place that was so beautiful. It feels like my mom lives in a resort. She loves the amenities and the friends she has made over the seven years she’s been there. My parents’ moving to the Renaissance was a family decision, but it was one everyone was happy with.”

There are so many choices for senior living in Arizona, and we are thrilled to know that Renaissance was the right choice for the Creasy family.

