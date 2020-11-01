Oakwood Lady Niners Looking for New Golfers. Come Join the Fun!

Molly Bergesen

The Oakwood Lady Niners are actively looking for new players to join their golfing group. The Oakwood Lady Niners (OLNGA) play each Tuesday morning. As a member, you are not required to play every Tuesday; play the Tuesdays you can. Our group is very friendly. It’s always our hope to play good golf (but, as you know, it’s not guaranteed), but of paramount importance is having a good time with a lot of fun ladies.

The application for membership can be picked up at the Oakwood Pro Shop or on our website. Cost for membership is $82 if joining in October; otherwise, $72 (due by Dec. 15). If you’re interested in joining our group, you can pick up an application at the Oakwood Pro Shop or go to our website at www.oakwoodladyniners.wixsite.com/olnga.

If you have questions that are not answered here, please contact Membership Chair Bonnie Tasch at 303-547-8849.

A little background information about the upcoming golfing season: Our group plays from either the yellow or silver tees. Not sure which tee box you should play from? Come play on a league day as a guest and see how you feel about it. As a guideline: If you have a handicap of 30 or less for 18 holes, play the yellow tees; more than a 30 handicap, choose the silver tees. New players must establish a handicap by submitting at least six 9-hole or three 18-hole score cards (attested).

As mentioned, there is no requirement for playing each Tuesday. Sign-up for golf is via the Chelsea Reservation System. We have a pairing committee so that each week, you’re not playing with the same group. In the past, we have played at “shotgun” format, but because of the continuing issue with COVID, we may be just using tee times. We ask members to be at the golf area at 9 a.m. to pay for their round, and then we usually have a short meeting before teeing off. Our club awards prizes for “chip ins” and “birdies” and a prize each year for “most improved golfer.” “Chits” for achieving certain milestones during the “game of the day” are awarded. These can be used to purchase items at our Pro Shop.

We have four luncheons usually planned per year but, again, because of restrictions, we may not be able to do all of them. We are planning on our holiday luncheon this year on Dec. 1. We usually try to make it a fun event by having an “ugly holiday sweater contest” and, boy, do we get some truly ugly sweaters!

Again, if you have any other questions, contact Bonnie Tasch at 303-547-8849, President Judy Hedding at 480-313-8998, or Vice President Kathy Chebuhar at 480-883-1883. We look forward to welcoming new members this year.