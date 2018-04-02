Pastor’s Corner

Jerry McGhee, Pastor

Easter Sunday does not celebrate colored eggs, rabbits and a new dress or suit. Easter Sunday is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the grave. Easter Sunday is the celebration of the established fact that Jesus fulfilled both Old Testament prophecy and His own words. John 2:19 records Jesus speaking of Himself: “Destroy this temple and I will raise it again in three days.” And on the third day after His crucifixion, Jesus rose from the grave by the power of the Holy Spirit.

I know that there are uniformed deniers. I know that there are even religious leaders who challenge the Scriptural record of Jesus rising from the grave. But I also know that there are hundreds of millions of people whose lives have been changed because they have accepted the testimony of those who actually witnessed the risen Lord Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul, writing to the believers in the ancient city of Corinth, said that Jesus… ”was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the 12. After that, he appeared to more than 500 of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born.”

In ancient Israel, testimony in a court of law required two or three witnesses to establish the truthfulness of an issue. The Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth from the grave far surpasses that benchmark.

On Easter Sunday, the choir of the Sun Lakes Community Church will lead our congregation in music, communion and the celebration of our risen Lord. I invite you to join us.

