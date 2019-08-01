‘Plaza Suite’ takes the stage October 23

Bill Becker, SLCT Publicity

Plaza Suite is an award-winning comedy by Neil Simon, composed of three acts, each involving three sets of different characters but all set in Suite 719 in New York City’s Plaza Hotel. The male and female leads will be played by different actors in each of the three acts.

In Act 1, “Visitor from Mamaroneck,” Sam and Karen Nash will be portrayed by Jim Brown and Phyllis Novy. In Act 1 Sam and Karen Nash are revisiting their honeymoon suite in an attempt by Karen to rekindle the love back into their marriage.

In Act 2, “Visitor from Hollywood,” Jesse Kiplinger and Muriel Tate will be portrayed by Jim Janowski and Jo Birlin; Act 2 involves a meeting between a movie producer, Jesse Kiplinger, and his old flame, suburban housewife Muriel Tate. Muriel has come to the suite for a “chat between old friends;” Jesse, however, has other plans in mind and repeatedly attempts to seduce her.

In Act 3, “Visitor from Forest Hills,” Roy and Norma Hubley will be portrayed by John Crawford and Kathy Miller; this act involves a married couple on their daughter Mimsey’s wedding day. In a nervous panic, Mimsey has locked herself in the bathroom and refuses to leave. This act is filled with slapstick moments depicting her parents’ frantic attempts to cajole her into leaving the bathroom to attend her wedding. Other supporting cast members include Sally Holberg, Greg Posniack and Mario Carranza.

Plaza Suite will be presented in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood each evening at 7:00 p.m. from Wednesday, October 23, through Friday, October 25, plus a Saturday matinee on October 26 at 2:00 p.m. This play displays all of Neil Simon’s clever dramatic situations and his use of engaging dialogue. This is a terrific, entertaining show, and since both of last year’s fall and spring shows were sellouts, mark your calendars to buy your tickets when they go on sale online on Monday, September 30, at www.slctinfo.com.