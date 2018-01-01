Preparations underway for annual Anglers Fishing Derby

Jim McWhirter

After a busy November with six fishing derbies for the “kids,” we have begun scheduling derbies for the spring. One of our most popular derbies will be on March 31, the day before Easter, when grandparents can take their grandchildren fishing. Watch for more details on this event in the March Splash.

The number of fish caught this fall was down from previous years. The club re-stocked Lake 6 in December with over 300 one-and-a-half to two-pound catfish. The Anglers feed these fish twice a week to assure their survival and growth. People are welcome to fish in Lake 6 with a valid fishing license, but please remember this is a “catch and release” lake only. Some very nice three-pound-plus catfish have been caught in this lake, and more are waiting for your bait.

Every year, the AFMA/Sun Lakes fire district co-sponsors and participates in the annual fishing derby sponsored by the Sun Lakes Anglers Club. Club President Don Herring said “The men and women of the fire district seem to enjoy being here as much as we enjoy having them.” Each year, the anglers invite a local elementary school to the Sun Lakes Country Club lakes to learn about and enjoy some fishing. This year, it was the second grade of the San Marcos school in downtown Chandler. The SLAC stocks the lake every other year and feeds the fish year-round. (Photos by Brian Curry)