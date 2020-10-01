Restless Minds Topic: Finally, the Elections

Bill Gates

The seemingly unending election process that began two years ago is nearing its conclusion. Or, if you believe some of the skeptics, Election Day won’t decide the presidential races and other key races definitively.

The Restless Minds discussion group will explore this year’s tumultuous election and its potential aftermath when the group meets, via Zoom, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

By Oct. 13, early voting already will be underway in numerous states, including Arizona. Because of COVID-19, the number of people voting by mail and voting early will easily be at an all-time high.

The group will explore the implications of this early voting surge and other election factors related to the ongoing pandemic.

Discussion will not only focus on the presidential contest, but also on other key races, including Arizona’s hotly-contested U.S. Senate battle between Martha McSally and Mark Kelly.

Restless Minds is a monthly discussion group welcoming all people with open, inquisitive minds. Anyone interested in receiving Zoom sign-in information for the October meeting should send an email to wmgates@yahoo.com by Oct. 12. People already receiving the group’s monthly meeting alert will automatically receive the sign-in information.