Risen Savior Lutheran Church Quilt and Bake Sale

Jean Selle

Come help us celebrate our 12th Annual Quilt and Bake Sale on December 8 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road! Our creatively handmade quilts range in size from baby to king and are priced accordingly.

We will be raffling off a beautifully-decorated quilt that morning as well. (Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.)

There will also be tables of homemade baked goods for sale, such as cookies, cakes, fudge, peanut brittle, and pies.

The proceeds from our sale will be used to purchase batting and other sewing supplies to provide materials needed to make quilts and hats for The Salvation Army, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Orphan Grain Train, Desert Cove Nursing Home, Arizona’s Children Association, Child Crisis Arizona, and Shoe Box Ministries.

This is a ministry our women love to be involved in. Some of the women create beautiful quilt tops at home which are then brought to our Wednesday meetings at 1 p.m. where, as a group, we complete them.

We are always in need of cotton or cotton-blend fabrics, crochet thread and yarn, and clean, flat bed sheets. If you have any of these items to donate or would like to help us assemble the quilts, please stop by or contact the church office at 480-895-6782.

We hope to see you there!