Roadrunners visit Lake Powell

Pat Prekel, Secretary

Near the end of April, 35 lucky members of the Sun Lakes Roadrunners RV Club, led by Wagon Masters Mike and Jan Skibo, Paul and Julie Jarvi and Bob and Mary Figgis, visited Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The National Recreation Area provides a dramatic example of one of nature’s most inspiring settings. Traces of ancient cultures, hallmarks of early exploration and settlement, pristine night skies and amazingly adaptive plants and animals are all found in the surrounding canyons. The group toured the Lower Antelope Canyon Slot Cave which was formed by millions of years of wind and water erosion and massive shifting of the earth. The raw beauty of this cave left everyone speechless.

Impounded behind the Glen Canyon Dam, the Colorado River is backed up about 185 miles, forming Lake Powell. The Glen Canyon Dam can be toured but, at this time, the tour was canceled due to the elevator’s being inoperable. Other activities were enjoyed, including a boat cruise and hike to the Rainbow Bridge and a river raft trip down the Colorado River that began near the dam and ended at Lees Ferry.

The Roadrunners RV Club parked their RVs at the Wahweap Campground and enjoyed the camaraderie of traveling together. RV Rallies always include wonderful food, and this one was no different. The first night, everyone enjoyed the hobo stew potluck dinner which was followed the next morning by a delicious blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast. One of the highlights of the trip was a visit to the local dinner theater, “Into the Grand,” which is located in Page, Arizona. The authentic Indian dinner was followed by singing and Navajo dancing.

The last Roadrunner Rally for this season is June 2-12, 2017, up the Central Coast of California, starting in Santa Barbara and ending in Morro Bay. Eleven RVs will be traveling together discovering the sights and sounds of the Pacific Ocean. But we aren’t finished, since many rallies have already been planned for next season starting with a trip to Rocky Point in October followed by Florence, Arizona, in early November. If you are interested in finding out more about this organization, please join us at one of our meetings. The Sun Lakes Roadrunners Club meets the second Tuesday of each month in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club. Our first meeting next season will be October 10, 2017, with refreshments served at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7:00 p.m. All prospective members and visitors are welcome.