The Robson Trap Trials for 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus and were rescheduled for Dec. 4. Because of the continued uncertainty, the Dec. 4 shoot has also been canceled.

Our plans are to combine the 2020 and 2021 shoots into one shoot to be held in February or March of 2021. Look to the December Splash for further details.

I want to thank everyone for your understanding and patience during these trying times.