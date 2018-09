Judy Gahide

Reminder: Join us for a Spooktacular, Boootiful, Wooonderful and Fangtastic 10th Annual Halloween Pet Party on Saturday, October 27, at 9:00 a.m. at Diamond Lake, IronOaks.

If you choose to be an entrant vying for one of the 10 prize bags, use some hocus pocus and create that winning costume! We boo believe there will be many ghoulfriends attending this terrorific event.