Savvy Travelers Club to Meet March 12, 2020

Jeanette Rajamaki

We will meet in the San Tan Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the Cottonwood Country Club. No dues—just come for brochures, refreshments, and a fun hour of information. Robin Selleck, Business Manager for Royal Caribbean Cruises, is our guest speaker. Royal has it all for everyone… it is the perfect match for multi-generational families. Broadway shows, Ice Shows, Comedy Clubs, Jazz Clubs, High Diving and Water Shows. Clubs for adults only—pool and getaway areas for adults only.

Next Meeting:

Globus Land Tours and Avalon River Cruises April 9, 2020, in the Saguaro Room.

Contact Vic Hermann at 480-883-3897 OR Jeanette Rajamaki at 602-909-2000 and ask to be added to the meeting reminder email. If you are a single and looking for a travel mate, contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000. We have lots of single folks looking to find travel companions.

Many deals in the Caribbean for Winter – Celebrity has great amenities with Beverage package – Norwegian has Beverage/dining packages – Princess and Holland have Alaska specials.

The River Cruise companies all have specials. Now is the time to book for 2020/2021. Oceania, Crystal, and Regent have opened sailings for 2021. Call Jeanette, your local travel agent, at 602-909-2000 for brochures and additional information.

Upcoming Travel Scheduled:

March 25, 2020 – Copper Canyon – 8 Days – Pick up in Sun Lakes. Explore the Largest Canyon in North America. Included Train Ride in the sky which travels through 86 tunnels. $1595

April 2-7, 2020 – Washington, D.C. – Explore America’s Capital – World War II Memorial, Smithsonian Institution, Arlington National Cemetery, and more. Air included from Phoenix, accommodations at Marriott, most meals and transfers $2649 – Collette Tours

July 12, 2020 – Viking’s All Balcony- Ocean Ship The Jupiter – Into the Midnight Sun – start in London, end in Bergen 15 nights – $200 on-board credit – we have 9 people booked. Tours included – Wine, beer, and sodas included with meals – specialty dining included – The Rajamakis and Bogdanoffs hosting.

July 11-19, 2020 – Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park – Starts in Calgary, Jasper, and the Columbia Icefields in Banff, Waterton Lakes and much more. Call Jeanette for details.

Aug. 27 – Ireland Land Tour for August 2020, with Arrival in Dublin on the 28th. This tour includes the Navy vs. Notre Dame game in Dublin on Aug. 29. Tour ends Sept. 4. Call for exact details

Oct. 25, 2020 – Special Sailing with Oceania – Marina – Jacques Pepin Signature Sailing – Master Chef, Culinary Executive Director for Oceania Cruises, will be hosting lectures and culinary demos. In addition, Stan Price, Artist in Residence from Everett, Washington, will be hosting lectures on Glass and escorting tours throughout the itinerary to fabulous places to view and discuss Art in Glass. 10 days starting Venice with tour of Murano Glass Factory, on to Croatia, Greece, Sicily, Naples, Rome. Gratuities included, Cocktail parties included, specialty dining included, wi-fi included – hosted by Tami and Nick Bogdanoff – 40 people booked.