Sisk Park Bocce teams compete in tournament

Gary Vacin

The Sisk Park Bocce Club completed its fourth annual tournament February 26 with 32 players enjoying the spirited competition.

Four players were selected randomly for each of eight teams. Another random draw pitted teams against each other for three games. A unique scoring system awarded each winning team 11 points plus one point for its margin of victory.

Team 1 players Jim Roberts, Arve Moser, Jo Bryant and Val Crump amassed a total of 49 points for first place honors. Each player received a $20 gift card redeemable at Palo Verde and Cottonwood Country Club restaurants and pro shops.

Earning $10 gift cards were second place Team 4 members Marie Szymanski, Frank Broley, Nancy Vanderslice and Gary Vacin, with a total of 43 points.

Also competing were Team 2, Kathy Cornall, Les Klingberg, Kathy Mlynarczyk and Carol Moser; Team 3, Diane Roberts, Pat Vickers, Le Knecht and Larry Vanderslice; Team 5, Bill Crump, Linda Parfitt, Len Knecht and Marie Rancano; Team 6, Sharon Tell, Jane Cambridge, Carl Schell and John Terranova; Team 7, Maggie Klingberg, Dorothy Vacin, Roy Parfitt and Mike Mlynarczyk; and Team 8, Carol Stagger, Betty Jean Black, Larry Beck and Tony Rancano.

Spring session play ended March 19, followed by the potluck awards party March 26. Play will resume in the fall session, which begins next November. For additional information, call Roy Parfitt, club president, at 253-906-3047.