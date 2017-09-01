Sizzlin’ summer softball

Larry Wolfe

As the temperatures continue to exceed 100 degrees, our summer softball program continues to sizzle. Our “experimental” summer league was such a success that we continued the program through September. Our full program now includes batting and fielding practice on Mondays, summer league play on Tuesdays and batting practice and pick-up games on Thursdays and Saturdays. Newcomers are always welcome. Check out our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com for more information.

Registration for our 2017-2018 programs will begin September 25 and end on October 14. It is imperative that you sign up by the deadline if you wish to participate in league play. There will again be two divisions with players assigned to divisions based upon skill levels. We will also continue our more informal recreational program on Saturdays throughout the year. Check the website for specific dates and details. There will also be a registration form on the website.

You can stop looking for the monthly player profile article. The author (who doubles as an international talent scout) was out of the country on an international scouting mission and didn’t have time to do an interview. Alas, no suitable senior softball players were discovered in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia or the Netherlands. There were lots of guys who looked the part – gray (or no) hair with wrinkles and a limp – but they couldn’t hit a Billy Kreisman or Reggie Reese “floater”! I guess I should have checked out the Dominican Republic and Venezuela where Major League Baseball finds most of their international players!

We were saddened to learn of the passing of former softball player Barry Ediss. Barry was a slick-fielding, strong-armed shortstop and solid hitter who last played in our league in 2010. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Carroll, his family and many friends.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with long-time Association member Bob Reeves, whose wife Barbara passed away in early August.