SLCC 2019-20 Creme de la Creme

Ann Posiviata

Happy New Year to all!

With the holidays now behind us, hopefully, you had a chance to view and perhaps photograph some of the wonderful outdoor lighting displays that pop up all around us. The holiday season presents so many opportunities to capture colorful photos, with events like the Christmas golf cart parade, as well as the many creative home and commercial displays that grace our communities. If those holiday photos that you took with your camera or cell phone didn’t turn out as well as you might have wished, you may want to consider joining us at the Sun Lakes Camera Club. Our members cover the gamut of experience from beginner to professional level and represent a rich and valuable source of expertise that is freely shared. Formal classes are also offered at the beginner and advanced levels to both members and non-members.

Like most other organizations, the Sun Lakes Camera Club has been finding creative ways to temporarily adapt to our new social reality. On Nov. 19, we had our first virtual meeting using the popular Zoom technology. Zoom lends itself very well to our activities that center around the visual art of photography. The focus of the November meeting was the viewing of the many entries in our year-end photo competition. Entries submitted to this competition are taken from the best photos of all of our previous monthly competitions of the 2019-20 season, and so the quality is, as one would expect, very high. There were a total of 69 entries from our members that were evaluated and scored by a three-judge panel from California. Honorable mentions were awarded to 14 of the entries and first, second, and third place awards went to the year’s top three photos in each of our three competition levels (A, B, and C). The Class A winners were third place Linda Davis, second place Janet Ballard, and first place Janet Ballard. In Class B, the top entries were third place Tom Jones, second place Daryl Nickelson, and first place Tom Jones. The Class C three top awards went to third place Timothy See, second place Phyllis Peterson, and first place Ken Duquaine. Congratulations to all of our award winners as well as to all who entered. Viewing such top-quality work was truly inspiring.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club, from October through April. During the summer, the club meets on the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Lynn Thompson at 480-734-0040, Vice-President Judy Daidone at 480-216-3062, or Past President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344, and visit our website at www.sunlakescameraclub.com.