Sue Schauble awarded prestigious Melvin Jones Lion Club recognition

Brian Curry

Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club Treasurer Mac Davey presents the prestigious Lions Club International “Melvin Jones” fellow award to SLBLC member Sue Schauble. The Melvin Jones recognition award is given to worthy committed Lion members worldwide. It is named after the founder of the Lions Club International who was born in Arizona in 1879. Schauble has been a Lion for the last 12 years. Sue also had belonged to another Lions Club where she was a past president. Since joining the SLBC, she has attended 99% of the club’s meetings, 99% of eyeglass cleanings, has put out and collected American flags (a SLBLC fundraiser), has collected glasses, worked all the spaghetti dinner fundraisers, sold football raffles, done eye screenings, worked the SLBLC “open houses” and worked all of the club-sponsored Easter parades.