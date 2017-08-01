Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club continues their giving ways

Brian Curry

The Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club recently made their yearly donations to various Sun Lakes charities. SLBLC Treasurer Mac Davey made the presentations. These charities included the Sun Lakes Anglers for their work sponsoring the fishing derbies for children from various schools in the area (for many youngsters, it is their first time fishing in the stocked Sun Lakes lakes), the Sun Lakes Library for the purchase of large print books for residents’ reading pleasure, Sun Lakes Emergency Relief Fund (“SLERF”) used by the IAFF Local 3560 union to help various Sun Lakes residents in their time of need and the Sun Lakes fire district’s Community Assistance Program; CAP volunteers respond with the SLFD on fire and medical emergencies and attend to family needs in various ways.