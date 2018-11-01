Sun Lakes Community Golf Cart Raffle

The Golf Cart Raffle this year will be sponsored by the Sun Lakes Posse.

You can see the Golf Cart and purchase tickets at various locations:

Saturday, November 3, Bashas’ parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 7, Oakwood Country Club from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 1, Bashas’ parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the Sun Lakes Posse Office located at 9531 E. Riggs Road. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Ticket Prices: Individual tickets are $10.00; buy 6 tickets for $50.00; buy 12 tickets for $100.00.

The drawing will be held on December 15 at the Sun Lakes Posse Office at noon. You do not have to be present to win. The winner will be contacted by phone.