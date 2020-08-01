Sun Lakes – Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes

Message from the President

Roger Beagle

The “dog days of summer” have arrived, but life is good! We all should be thankful for our lifestyle here in the Sun Lakes Cottonwood Palo Verde Community. We are blessed with friends from different parts of the world and different backgrounds. Everyone has the opportunity to make new friends whom they would not have met if they stayed “back home.”

We have numerous choices during a day: take a leisurely walk listening to the breeze that blows through the trees or sit on our patios enjoying quiet time. Our lakes, greenbelts, and benches give us an opportunity to watch the rabbits, quail, ducks, swans, and blue herons. We have opportunities to participate in crafts, clubs, library, swimming, fitness center, golf, tennis, racquetball, pickleball, billiards, card games, etc. You can have morning coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, dancing, socializing, entertainment shows, etc., with your friends without leaving the neighborhood. When the Sun Lakes Cottonwood Palo Verde area was developed, it was advertised as an Active Adult Lifestyle Community, and we certainly can be as active as we chose to be.

I know that we sometimes miss “back home,” but here in Sun Lakes, we have an opportunity to make new memories. Our HOA facilities are maintained for all of us by a responsible board and management team that desires to do what is best for all homeowners. If you want to be involved with helping board and management keep our facilities running and up-to-date, join a committee and be helpful.

This is your community! There is so much to look forward to in the future and to be thankful for in your life here at Cottonwood Palo Verde!

Upcoming Events

TAD 2021 Concert Series:

Note: Due To COVID-19, dates for ticket sales will be determined later this year.

Jan. 12, Tuesday – ABBAFab

Jan. 19, Tuesday – Reba – Corrie Sachs

Jan. 26, Tuesday – O Canada

Feb. 2, Tuesday – Chicago (New Show)

Feb. 18, Thursday – Project Presley

Feb. 25, Thursday – Phil Collins

March 2, Tuesday – AOR (Journey, Kansas, Heart, Toto, REO Speedwagon, and Stix)

March 16, Tuesday – Garth Live

March 30, Tuesday – Turn the Page (Bob Seger)

April 6, Tuesday – Sixties Mania

April 20, Tuesday – CCR Southbound (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

May 4, Tuesday – Studio 54 (Bee Gees, ABBA, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jacksons, and more)

May 18, Tuesday – One Of These Nights – Eagles

June 25, Tuesday – Neon Circus – Brooks & Dunn

July 20, Tuesday – California Fever (Kenny Loggins, Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Michael McDonald, and more)

August 10, Tuesday – A Tribute to Eric Clapton – Slowhand Band

Sept. 21, Tuesday – December ’63, The Jersey Boys

Oct. 12, Tuesday – Blues Brothers

Oct. 19, Tuesday – All American Girls

Nov. 2, Tuesday – Piano Men Generations

Nov. 9, Tuesday – Journey

Dec. 7, Tuesday – Country Christmas

Dec. 14, Tuesday – So This Is Christmas

Shears to You (Great News!)

Step in and see how beautiful you can be. Shears to You mobile salon will be parked every Wednesday and Thursdays at Cottonwood in the east parking lot at the corner of EJ Robson and Brentwood from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a complete mobile hair salon and style lounge offering a full menu of hair and nail services for men and women. To schedule your appointment, call 480-983-5378.

Healthwaves Lab Screenings and Testing

Canceled until further notice!

Rover’s Rest Stop

Mark your calendars and tell all your friends that Rover’s Rest Stop’s Meet & Greet Adoptions will be held on the second Saturday of each month. They will be in Cottonwood’s A-6 (Dance Room) from 9 a.m. to noon. Here’s a great chance for you to bring home an adorable new family member. For more information, call 480-600-2828 and remember, a little dog will be there waiting desperately for a place to call home. Dates: Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12