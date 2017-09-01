Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation prepares for High Holiday Services

Allan Levy, Publicity Director

The Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) is an established reform congregation that meets at the Sun Lakes Chapel on the second Friday of the month from September through June. In July and August, a rabbinic-led Twilight Service is held in the Sun Lakes Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Services are a great opportunity to meet new people, connect with Judaism and learn. New attendees are invited to be introduced at the service, and members of the congregation connect with these attendees. Oneg Shabbats are held immediately after our services at Sun Lakes Country Club from September through June. Everyone is invited to attend. The services and Onegs are a great place to meet members, ask questions and learn more about our congregation.

SLJC is an active congregation with members of all ages who come from various communities across the world. Tradition and prayer are woven into our services by Rabbi Wiener. Our Cantor Ronda Polesky’s beautiful voice makes the services beautiful to listen to and our choir, under the direction of Lana Oyer, makes our services memorable. Join us on the dates below to partake of these services.

High Holiday Services:

September 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Erev Rosh Hashanah

September 21 at 10:00 a.m. – Rosh Hashanah Services

September 24 at 10:30 a.m. (Valley of the Sun) – Kever Avot Service – honoring our ancestors.

September 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Kol Nidre Service

September 30 at 10:00 a.m. – Yom Kippur Service

October 13 – Celebrate Sukkot and Simchat Torah

Tickets for High Holiday services are included in SLJC membership which is $175 per person. Guest tickets for the holidays are $50.

Individuals who are not current members or former members of SLJC may attend this year’s High Holiday Services as our guests at no charge. This is an opportunity for the community to come and join with the SLJC congregation in celebration of the High Holidays and learn about what SLJC has to offer. You must contact Jeff Spear at 480-556-1284 or email at jeff.spear46@gmail.com to make a reservation.

SLJC has a wide range of activities, including an active Sisterhood and Men’s Club, a Friends of Israel Committee, an Adult Education program and Bar/Bat Mitzvah programs both for adults and youngsters. Opportunities abound to become involved in the SLJC community in many ways. For more information, please see our webpage at www.SLJC.org.