Sun Lakes Lions Club donates to local charities

Lion Forrest Cheuvront

Sun Lakes Lions Club made donations to recipients at their June 1 meeting. Those in attendance to receive checks were Paul Budrick (SL Charities and AZ Blankets for Kids), Terry Moran (Threads of Love), Genevieve Welch (SLHOA#1 Library), Nancy Roberts and Scott Jaeger (CAP Program of SLFD), Art Sloane (AZ Stand Down and Veterans Admin Vol Services) and SLLC President Lorna Snedigar, Curtis Alcorn and Austin Alcorn (We’re Moving Forward), Lion Ron Gillet (HOBY), Lion Barbara Carr (Neighbors Who Care), SLLC Secretary Ruth Palmer and SLLC Treasurer Pat Hollander.