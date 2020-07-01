Sun Lakes Posse Medical Equipment Program Resumes

Phyllis Swanson, Office Manager

The associates are back on duty for the Sun Lakes Posse Medical Equipment. At the start of COVID-19, the associates made the decision to take a hiatus from the program. We thank the Posse members and others for handling the program in our absence.

As of June 1, the associates are back on duty to handle the program. We will continue with the same hours and days on which we will be open. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

When you borrow medical equipment from the Sun Lakes Medical Program, it is for 90 days. It would be appreciated if you would return the item when it is due. If for some reason you cannot return the item, please call the office at 480-895-8751 and leave a message.

Again, we want to thank all who have made a donation when the mailings are sent to the residents of Sun Lakes. All donations are appreciated. These donations are the only funding we receive to support this program and the Sun Lake Sheriff Posse program. We get no funding from state or federal programs.