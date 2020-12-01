Sun Lakes Posse Welcomes New Members

Commander Craig Lloyd, SLSP

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse is proud to announce three very-high-quality individuals as new Sheriff’s Posse members joining our team! They include a professor at ASU, a former Eagle Scout, and general manager in the broadcasting field, and a former police officer and deputy sheriff currently working as a teaching professor of medical surgery. Michael, Bill, and Maxx have been through very extensive vetting and training by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, including criminal background investigation, fingerprinting, drug screening, and polygraph. These Posse members have undergone many hours of training, conducted by the sheriff’s office, to prepare them to serve this community at the highest levels required to wear the patch and badge of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Bill, Maxx, and Michael are now ready to go out and serve the Sun Lakes community with patrol functions and assisting sheriff’s deputies as needed.

These members will continue to go through additional training with the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and MCSO, including continuous mandatory law enforcement updates in policy and procedure, firearms training annual requirements, and much more.

Look for individual bios on each of these members in this and subsequent editions of the Splash.

Please help us welcome these new members to the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse. If you see them out patrolling our neighborhoods or business complexes, please don’t hesitate to say hello.