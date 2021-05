Michael Berry

The Sun Lakes Rangers were proud to lead the annual Sun Lakes Country Club’s Easter Parade on March 26. Sponsored by the Sun Lakes Lions Club, Sun Lakes Lions Breakfast Club, Sun Lakes Rotary, and the Cottonwood Palo Verde Recreation Department, the parade was a huge success with prize money awarded for the Best Easter Theme and Best Decorated Carts. If you would like more information about the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, contact them at sunlakes.info@azrangers.gov.