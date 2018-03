Jerry Vance

The Sun Lakes Tennis Club took on the SunBird Tennis Club on February 10 at SunBird. Fifty-six members participated in 28 matches from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Great food was provided by SunBird (baked potatoes) plus other goodies. A beautiful day and fun for all.

There will be two in house tournaments – the Hot Dog on March 3 and March Match up on March 17. Sign up to play at the tennis courts at Sun Lakes.