Sun Lakes Volunteers Honored at Annual Crystal Awards Banquet

Jeanne Becker

On March 8, 2020, six Sun Lakes community volunteers, Douglas Bishop, Joe Downs, David Florence, Steve Howell, Karen Jorgensen, and Wayne Mangold, were honored at the 11th annual Crystal Awards Banquet at Sun Lakes Country Club.

Guests enjoyed a social hour with piano music by Freddy Vesely, a regular at the Sunset Grill. Pastor Marvin Arnpriester of the Sun Lakes Methodist Church gave the invocation. After a delicious three-course dinner was served, Master of Ceremonies Janice Cournoyer hosted the presentation of the 2020 awards. Each recipient was presented a crystal award by the person who nominated him/her, and then each recipient replied with words of thanks, indicating that they were happy to have been of service to our communities and will continue to do so.

Thanks to our three homeowners associations, Sun Lakes Country Club, Cottonwood Palo Verde, and IronOaks, for their continuing support of the Crystal Award program and to our 2020 corporate sponsors — Built By Referral Realty, Blue Star Resorts, The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, Sun Lakes Women’s Association, and the UPS Store on Alma School — all of whom contributed generously to the continuation of this wonderful yearly event.

All guests received a Crystal Card with their program. Watch the Splash for sales events to support the Crystal Card program.

As was said at the dinner, it is time for members of the Sun Lakes communities to start thinking about whom to nominate for the 2021 volunteers’ group during the Fall of 2020. If you know of a person who has contributed greatly to Sun Lakes as a volunteer, please consider nominating him/her for 2021.