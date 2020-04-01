The Library Corner at SLCC

Bette Hargrave

We so often talk about the latest novel we’ve read, but what have you read of non-fiction recently?

I wish everyone I know would read The Greatest Generation, by Tom Brokaw! I was born when the events of World War II were happening. It’s our history; remembering those times of upheaval, death of loved ones, and deprivation also reminds us of how strong we are!

Our library board meeting on March 5 produced some wonderful news for our patrons. In the future, the library will give special attention to recently-deceased authors such as Mary Higgins Clark, Clive Cussler, and Jack Higgins, to name a few, and favorite titles such as The Nightingale, by Kristin Hannah.

Look for a new section in your library!

Some of our latest purchases of the “Best Sellers List” are:

The Country Guesthouse, by Robyn Carr; Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry, by Mary Higgins Clark; One Little Lie, new series by Colleen Conley and a Pelican Harbor, Alabama novel; American Dirt, an Oprah Book Club selection, by Jeanine Cummins; Criss Cross, by James Patterson; A Conspiracy of Bones, by Kathy Reichs; Moral Compass, by Danielle Steel; and Hunter Killer, by Brad Taylor.

Please ask your library volunteer for help if needed. We so enjoy helping. Happy reading, and I hope to see you at the library!