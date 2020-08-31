The Remodeling Corner

Janet Cook

If you would like a new, better-functioning kitchen by Thanksgiving, August is the time to get started gathering photos online and scheduling an appointment with a full-service, design-build firm. It can be helpful to get input from homeowners who remodeled their kitchen in the last year, and here are some of the most popular trends in kitchen remodeling projects according to a Houzz survey. They found there were five strong trends in current kitchen remodeling projects, and the first one is very surprising!

* Staying Put. Two out of three homeowners opt to stay living in their homes during kitchen remodeling projects. You would think more of them would report having extreme stress with the noise, temporary loss of kitchen, but no. Of those who moved out during part of the remodel (26%) and the 8% who moved out for the entire project duration (two-thirds stayed with family or friends, and the rest took a trip), surprisingly, more of them reported being more stressed during the renovation (8% to 10%) than the ones who stayed.

* Upgraded Features. These are the top five features that the majority included in their remodel: countertops (in quartz or stone) with a tile backsplash, sink(s) with high-tech faucet, new light fixtures, cabinets (including pull-out waste/recycling and cookie sheet/tray organizing), and new flooring.

* Upgraded Design. Over half wanted to make their kitchen more open to adjoining rooms. Forty percent included a pantry, including cabinets being their pantry, and 48% wanted to add an island, and half of them wanted breakfast bar seating at the island.

* Most Popular Styles and Finishes. Twenty-one percent wanted a transitional design style (between traditional and contemporary) for their kitchen, 15% contemporary (cutting edge), and growing in popularity is a farmhouse style. Top metal finish is a matte brushed or satin nickel. Cabinetry choices are mostly custom or semi-custom in a shaker style with 43% choosing white, 25% wood, and 11% gray.

* Aging in Place. The majority of those doing a kitchen remodel were Baby Boomers planning for long-term needs. They are making the kitchen larger and more open, with better lighting, including a wall oven and raised dishwasher, having a touch-free faucet, roll-out shelves, and deep-dish drawers (to eliminate storing dishes in upper cabinets), and luxury vinyl flooring.

The kitchen is the hub of the home. It is the set-up and stage for both healthier meals and making memories.

Happy kitchen remodeling!

Janet Cook, certified Aging in Place Specialist, President of Cook Remodeling (celebrating their 41st year), invites you to check out their website for more ideas and photos.