The Scandinavian Club begins new season on November 18

The Scandinavian Club is kicking off its 2018-2019 season with an entertaining program of music and dance provided by festive folk dancers. Dressed in traditional attire and dancing to traditional folk music, the Scandinavian Dancers of Phoenix will have you tapping your toes in no time at all. Preceding the program is a social hour with pickled herring, cheese and crackers. This is followed by a delicious catered dinner. All are welcome to celebrate and enjoy an evening of fun, food and friendship beginning at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18.

If you would like to attend this evening of dining and entertainment, reservations need to be made by November 12. Dinners are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. To make a dinner reservation, contact Sue Jordan at 480-603-6015 or email her at clazbill@cox.net. If you are unable to attend and have made a reservation, we appreciate receiving your payment, as the Scandinavian Club is charged for all reservations made. If you will be joining the club, payment of dues is requested along with your dinner payment. The Scandinavian Club meets in the Sun Lakes clubhouse.

See you there! Ser deg der! Vi ses där! Nähdään siellä! Vi ses der! Sjáumst þarna!