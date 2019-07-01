The SL Jewish Congregation first annual putting contest

The Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation Men’s Club recently held their first annual putting contest at Golfland in Mesa, followed by lunch at the Arizona Wilderness Brewery. First prize went to Jeff Burnce with a score of 41.

The Men’s Club is a social organization that meets monthly and invites interesting speakers to address the group. Day trips and occasional lunches are enjoyed by the members as well.

For further information about the Men’s Club or Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation, contact Al Bloom at albeenov@gmail.com.