The Swing Generation returns

Doug Ross, Director of Communications

On Sunday evening, November 12, Sun Lakes Community Church will launch its 40th Anniversary Celebration with a very special evening of entertainment featuring The Swing Generation. This exciting instrumental group features all the oldies, including everything from jazz to gospel music. They first appeared at an event for our church last November to a capacity crowd. They were so well received – and so frequently discussed by our congregants – we just had to have them back.

Sun Lakes Community Church will host a display at all of the HOA Open Houses and the Neighbors Who Care Fair in October. We will have tickets available for $15.00 at these events. This included dinner and entertainment by The Swing Generation at the Sunset Grill in Sun Lakes Country Club on Sunday, November 12, at 5:30 p.m.

The Swing Generation consists of the magical music renderings of Buddy Apfel, Dale Garcia, John Pellegrino, Bill Caddell and Arnold Karraker who serves as the group’s “comedian spokesman.”

Missions are an important feature of our church, and this month, as our special guest, we will have Mr. Daniel Pincu, a very special missionary we support in Romania. He is an accomplished flutist and will minister in our Sunday Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. on October 22.

On Sunday, November 5, Dr. Sam Nadler, President of The Word of Messiah Ministries, will be our guest speaker.

Sun Lakes Community Church meets every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N., located across the street from Sun Lakes Country Club. Call for information at 480-895-9147. New information is being added to our website at www.sunlakescommunitychurch.org.