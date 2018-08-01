Tickets on sale now for Community Golf Cart raffle

Phyllis Swanson

The Golf Cart Raffle this year will be sponsored by and benefit the Sun Lakes Posse. You can see the featured golf cart and purchase tickets at various locations and dates during the summer. Locations are Bashas’ parking lot and Oakwood Country Club. Other locations will be announced at a later date.

You can purchase tickets at the Sun Lakes Posse Office located at 9531 E. Riggs Road. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Ticket Prices: Individual tickets are $10.00; buy 6 tickets for $50.00 or 12 tickets for $100.00.

The drawing will be held on December 15 at the Sun Lakes Posse Office at noon. You do not have to be present to win. The winner will be contacted by phone.