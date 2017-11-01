Trips and Tours

For more information or reservations, please contact Free Spirit Vacations and Events at 480-926-5547 or reservations@freespiritvacations.com.

Sedona

November 9, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Travel to Sedona, home to over 300 artists who draw from the quiet, colorful and spectacular physical environment. The red rocks, drifting clouds, towering pinnacles and sheer canyon walls lend incredible beauty to this area. Shop in the many shops and galleries. Lunch is included.

Mystery Tour

November 15, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Back by Popular Demand! We’ll travel down the road a bit and stop somewhere you wouldn’t want to miss. Next – our lunch stop – then more surprises!

Free Spirit Birthday Bash – 21 Years

November 17, 2017

Price: $75 per person

Come meet the Free Spirit staff and help celebrate their 21st Birthday! Transportation and a dinner show featuring Free Spirit favorite Rich Vickers are included. You won’t want to miss the fun!

Desert Botanical Gardens and Mill Ave Fair

December 1, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Shop for those one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts at the Tempe Festival of the Arts, one of the Top 100 Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows in the nation. Then enjoy a magical night as the Desert Botanical Gardens come to life with the soft glow from more than 8,000 hand-lit luminaria bags, thousands of white twinkle lights and the vibrant sounds and sights of live entertainment throughout. The Mormon Temple Light Display is also included.

Prescott Christmas Parade and Lunch

December 2, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Travel to “Arizona’s Christmas City,” Prescott and watch a legendary parade complete with floats and marching bands. Seating for the parade and lunch are included.

Northern Arizona Holiday Getaway

December 2-4, 2017

Price: $395 pp/double; $525 pp/single

This holiday begins with seating at the Prescott Christmas Parade, followed by entertainment and the lighting of the Historic Square. The second evening features the lights at Red Rock Fantasy and Little America in Flagstaff.

Algodones Holiday Shopping

December 5, 2017

Price: $79 per person

Travel south of the border to Algodones for shopping, discount prescriptions, glasses, leather goods, artwork and other goods and services.

Winterhaven and 4th Avenue Holiday Fair

December 9, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Experience Winterhaven in Tucson, now in its 64th year, making it one of the longest-running holiday lights festivals in the country. Ride the trolley through the magnificently-decorated neighborhood. Also shop ‘til you drop at the 4th Avenue Holiday Street Fair which brings together 400+ arts and crafts booths, 35+ food vendors, two stages of live entertainment, street musicians, food, jugglers and street performers.

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade and Dinner

December 9, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Light up the night and be dazzled at the Valley’s most unique holiday event — the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade presented by SRP at Tempe Town Lake. The Boat Parade will feature as many as 50 festively-lighted boats of all sizes. A fireworks finale will conclude the night. Dinner is included.

Zoo Lights, Dinner, Mormon Temple

December 11, 2017

Price: $99 per person

The magical, colorful sights and sounds of The Phoenix Zoo’s holiday light spectacular will make your season sparkle! An early dinner at Organ Stop Pizza and a stop at the Mormon Temple Light Display are also included.

Christmas Dinner and Party on Wheels

December 14, 2017

Price: $99 per person

Enjoy a delicious dinner at ???? and then go “Dashing through the Desert” while viewing some of the best light displays in the Valley, including the Mormon Temple, and neighborhoods which have won national awards for their displays.

Besh Ba Gowah Annual Festival of Lights

December 17, 2017

Price: $99 per person

There are over 2200 glowing luminaries placed along the ruin walls lighting the way to celebrate the magic of the season. The festival will offer cultural entertainment. Dinner is also included.

Christmas in Nashville

December 22-26, 2017

Price: $1899 pp/double; $2230 pp/single

Come join us for a spectacular Christmas in Nashville. You will be staying at the Opryland Hotel which is an attraction all to itself during the holidays. Christmas shows are included for your enjoyment and plenty of time to see the sights!

Rose Bowl Parade Mini-Getaway

December 31, 2017 – January 2, 2018

Price: $595 pp/double; $725 pp/single

The “Parade of all Parades” will be making its way down Colorado Boulevard in grand style on New Year’s Day, and you’ll have great seats along the parade route for up-close viewing. It’s a sensory event you won’t want to miss. See the giant floral floats. Smell the aroma of the millions of roses and other flowers and hear the marching bands fill the air with robust sounds.

Rose Bowl Parade Four Day Getaway (includes Volunteer Opportunity)

December 30, 2017 – January 2, 2018

Price: $750 pp/double; $995 pp/single

The “Parade of all Parades” will be making its way down Colorado Boulevard in grand style on New Year’s Day, and you’ll have great seats along the parade route for up-close viewing. See the giant floral floats. Smell the aroma of the millions of roses and other flowers and hear the marching bands.

California Dreamin’

January 28 – Feb 1, 2018

Price: $895 pp/double; $1295 pp/single

Discover the best of Southern California, some quite well-known and other lesser-known hidden treasures. Your tour will include the Queen Mary, Catalina Island, USS Iowa, Angel Flight Railroad, Olvera Street, Farmers Market, Getty Museum, Nethercutt Museum, LAX Flight Path Museum and Learning Center and MORE.

Lake Havasu Pyro Fireworks and Laughlin

February 16-18, 2018

Price: $350 pp/double; $425 pp/single

Culminating in a huge fireworks show, pyrotechnic professionals show off the latest advances in their craft as the clear desert sky morphs into a spectacular kaleidoscope of color. Two nights will be spent in Laughlin. Travel to Lake Havasu on Saturday to enjoy the festival, an included dinner, boat cruise and the magnificent show.

Line Dance on the London Bridge/Laughlin

February 25-27, 2018

Price: $250 pp/double; $295 pp/single

Calling all line dancers! Join other fun-loving people for two short dances on historic London Bridge and then gather under the bridge for two more hours of dancing. This is a charitable fundraising event. Continue to Laughlin for two nights and more dancing!