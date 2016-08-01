Trips & Tours

For more information or reservations contact Free Spirit Vacations and Events at 480-926-5547 or sue@freespiritvacations.com.

Williams and Bearizona

August 9; price is $99 per person

Travel to the historic Route 66 town of Williams. Enjoy the wide variety of wildlife at Bearizona, from majestic bison and nimble big horn sheep to stealthy wolves and adorable bear cubs.

Broadway Meets the National Parks

Tuacahn and Brigham’s Playhouse

August 22-25; price is $595 pp/double, $725 pp/single

Combine the beauty of the National Parks of the Southwest with the best of Broadway in this one-of-a-kind summer getaway. The Tuacahn Theatre brings Broadway in the Desert to southern Utah. The theatre company features Utah’s finest actors in some of Broadway’s greatest productions in an intimate, outdoor theatre enhanced by the brilliant, natural red-rock backdrop; and Brigham’s Playhouse, also in St. George, is Utah’s most intimate theatre.

Musical Instrument Museum and Lunch

September 9; price is $99 per person

MIM displays more than 6,000 instruments collected from around 200 of the world’s countries and territories. Most displays are enhanced by state-of-the-art audio and video technologies that allow guests to see the instruments, hear their sounds, and observe them being played in their original contexts. Lunch is included in Carefree.

USA Fleet Week – San Diego and Yuma

September 16-19; price is $625 pp/double, $825 pp/single

This tour is planned especially for anyone who has been in the military and their families. Visit the Yuma Proving Ground, part of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command. It is one of only two general purpose proving grounds within the command. Specific proving ground capabilities include testing of artillery; mortars; mines; ground and aircraft weapons; target acquisition and fire control systems; wheeled and tracked vehicles; and air delivery material, equipment and techniques. Dinner with entertainment and a guest speaker from the base is also included. Then travel to San Diego and experience Fleet Week where the Naval Base and ships are open to the public. The USS Midway and the Veteran’s Museum in Balboa Park are also included.

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

October 5-8; price is $795 pp/double, $995 pp/single

Every October, the New Mexico skies are painted as hundreds of balloons lift off from Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta Park. Nothing rivals the power of mass ascension on a crisp early morning as these graceful giants leave the ground to take their place in the cerulean desert sky.

Apple Annie’s in Wilcox

October 9; price is $99 per person

Spend a day out on the farm enjoying a flavorful harvest of pick-your-own apples, pears, peaches, pumpkins, and more! Browse in the sensational assortment of butters, salsa, jams, jellies and other great gifts! Lunch is included.

ENCORE–Free Spirit’s 20 Birthday Bash

October 18-20; price is $395 pp/double, $450 pp/single

This tour is a “Greatest Hits” of some of the most successful Free Spirit Vacations and Events’ past getaways, including ENCORE performances by winter break entertainers, Rich Vickers and BransonFest entertainers. A special birthday bash dinner and show are the highlight. The first night will be spent in Laughlin and the second night in Las Vegas. You won’t want to miss the excitement!

St. Michael Indian School and Navajo Treasures

October 22-25; price is $695 pp/double, $895 pp/single

Enjoy lunch with the students of this historic school founded in 1902 by Saint Katharine Drexel. This is a fundraiser for the school which teaches leadership skills and enables students to contribute in a culturally diverse world. Also visit the St. Michael’s Mission Museum and Church while in Window Rock. In addition, discover the natural treasures of the Navajo Nation – Canyon de Chelly, Monument Valley and Antelope Canyon.

Thanksgiving in San Diego

November 22-25; price is $899 pp/double, $1175 pp/single

Enjoy the sites of San Diego at a leisurely pace. Not to worry about your holiday meal, we have that covered as you cruise the bay and have a scrumptious meal. Come join us for a stress free couple of days! Includes roundtrip airfare, three nights’ accommodations at the Embassy Suites in the heart of downtown San Diego, delicious Thanksgiving dinner aboard the Hornblower Yacht, admission to the USS Midway and many extras.

Spotlight on New York City Holiday

December 12-16; price is $3129 pp/double, $4229 pp/single

Your New York City getaway is filled with shopping, sightseeing, endless entertainment and holiday cheer. Take a cruise to the Statue of Liberty, venture out to Times Square and watch the Christmas Spectacular Rockettes.

Christmas in Nashville

December 22-26; price is $1899 pp/double, $2230 pp/single

Come join us for a spectacular Christmas in Nashville. You will be staying at the Opryland Hotel which is an attraction all to itself during the holidays. Christmas shows are included for your enjoyment and plenty of time to see the sights of Music City!

BOOK ONE OF OUR FIVE ROSE BOWL PARADE

Rose Bowl Parade Mini-Getaway – December 31–January 2

Rose Bowl Parade Grandparents Getaway – December 31–January 2

Rose Bowl Parade Volunteer Opportunity – December 31–January 2

Rose Bowl Parade Deluxe – December 30–January 3

Boats and Floats–Rose Bowl Parade and Cruise – December 30–January 6