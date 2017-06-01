Vacation, road trips and more

It’s time for a vacation. The long summer months are soon upon us here in Arizona. The temperatures will rise, and that calls for higher altitudes to cooler weather. A road trip or a vacation calls for some organization and planning. Professional photographer and world-traveler Mark Wallace offers some tips to get creative with those vacation travel shots; go to www.adorama.com/alc/five-tips-for-improving-your-vacation-photos. Arizona Highways Photo Workshops have plenty to offer during the summer months, such as a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park or a women’s retreat to our own White Mountains, plus a few educational classes on editing or techniques. You can find them at www.ahpw.org/workshops/. Whether you need some creative inspiration to capture your sunrise or are just looking for some great advice from some excellent teachers, our club and local community offer great opportunities to learn and grow … and ways to cool down! Enjoy!

Featured Images: Splish Splash, by Daryl Nickelson, was taken at Saguaro Lake. Our infamous Salt River wild horses were at Butcher Jones Park making up their own water sports. Daryl took advantage of a particular playful one to spend some time shooting. Equipped with his Canon 7d II, Daryl was able to keep a safe distance using a Canon 100-400 L lens set to 200mm, f/5, and 1/320 sec. Splish Splash received EOY First Place, Print – Class C. Bill Lewis did not venture far to capture Cactus in Morning Light. Just a few steps outside his front door, Bill caught this large bloom early one morning around 6:30 a.m. As they fade quickly, he worked fast, taking multiple images at various focus points. Bill placed his Nikon D800 with 105mm macro lens on a tripod while using a white reflector to compensate the flowers’ backlight, which he finished creating the final image in Photoshop. Bill’s image received EOY First Place, Digital – Class A. Congratulations, gentlemen! To see all the winners and more go to sunlakescameraclub.com.

Meetings: Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Join us for dinner and camaraderie with photography to follow in downtown Chandler. Details will be emailed and psoted at sunlakescameraclub.com. Reminder – there will be no competition meetings during our summer schedule, May through September. Keep up to date with events and notifications at sunlakescameraclub.com. New members are always welcome to drop in and find out more at any meeting.

The Sun Lakes Camera Club (SLCC) meets the first and third Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Country Club from October through April. During the summer, the club meets the first Thursday of each month in the Ceramics Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. For more information about the SLCC and its activities, call SLCC President Burt Williams at 602-354-0266, Vice President Jan Ballard at 602-621-3344 or past President John Livoti at 480-895-6880 or visit our website at sunlakescameraclub.com.