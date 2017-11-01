Veterans Day concert at SLUMC November 9

Jean Wheeler

On Thursday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m., the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church (SLUMC) will present an evening of patriotic music featuring the SLUMC Choir, the Hamilton High School Choir and the ASU Men’s Choir in the church sanctuary.

The event will honor and recognize the veterans by service group, and there will be a sing-along of old favorites with a free-will offering taken. Visit our Veteran’s Memorial in front of the church while you are here!

For more information, please call the church office at 480-895-8766. The church is located at 9248 E. Riggs Road (west of Robson Library).