VFW Post 8053 Auxiliary news

For over eight years, the Sun Lakes VFW Auxiliary has supported a small sewing group called the Arizona Quilt Crew that makes quilts for veterans, active military and their families. The Crew has made and donated over 400 quilts. Recipients included the VFW National Home for Children; families of active military at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky; the MANA House and homeless veterans at UMOM.

The group has received fabric donations from many women who want to be a part of honoring our service men and women. Jane Schneider, a founding member of the group and member of the Auxiliary, says our motto is “We sew to honor those who serve the USA.” She also states, “We are so thankful for the support of the Auxiliary. Every quilt donated has tags with our motto and ‘VFW Auxiliary, Post 8053, Sun Lakes, AZ.’”

Days honoring the military this month are August 4, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Birthday; August 7, Purple Heart Day; August 14, V-J Day; August 14 National Spirit of ‘45 Day; August 16, National Airborne Day; August 29, Marine Corps Reserve Birthday.

For more information about how to join the Sun Lakes Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary, please contact Stephanie Reynolds at stephreynolds7@gmail.com or 503-701-3194.