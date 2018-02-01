Yachting in Sun Lakes

Bill Klein

Those of you who have walked around the lakes of Cottonwood on Saturday mornings have probably seen the beautiful sailboats on one lake or another. For the longest time, we have been on the center lake. We were even able to share that lake with the swans. They did not car bother us, and we took care to leave them to their activities. Due to heavy weed growth in the lake, we have had to move to the south lake where the water is much cleaner. Most of our sailboats have a bulb keel that gets snagged in the weeds.

The sailboats operate under radio control. There are no motors. They are totally wind driven. We have control of the rudder and the sails. The lines that control the sails are called sheets, and we can let the sheets out or haul them in. We are, indeed, sailing. When the wind stops, the boats don’t move. This activity teaches patience. Just wait and a slight breeze will return to move your yacht to shore.

The yachts are purchased from on-line sources, found at estate sales or made from kits. There is technical background within the group, so if/when one of our yachts develops a technical issue, there is significant expertise to help and all are willing to share their skill and knowledge.

Since each one of us enjoys being the master of his yacht, we are too independent to form any organized club. We are just a bunch that like to sail, relax and chat. We are an all-inclusive bunch, so if you have any interest in sailing or just chatting, stop by. Bring a chair and sit a spell. The Sun Lakes RC Sailors non-club club will welcome you.